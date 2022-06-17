Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,176 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Open Off­shore Oil and Gas Leas­es, Fight Against Ris­ing Ener­gy Prices

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, urging reversal of a lower court’s decision to vacate the largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history.   

The brief argues that the lower court judge erred in shutting down the lease sale and worsening the tremendous damage being done by the Administration’s misguided war on American energy. “America is in the midst of an energy crisis,” the amicus brief reads. “The district court’s vacatur of . . . Lease Sale 257 . . . in the Gulf of Mexico will only exacerbate this crisis and inflict greater costs on the American people.” At the same time the Biden Administration is shutting down new leases, the average cost of gasoline in the country has skyrocketed to $5.00 a gallon. 

Relatedly, Attorney General Paxton and several other state attorneys general had previously won a nationwide injunction against the Biden Administration’s oil and gas leasing moratorium, a first-day executive order that attempted to halt sales of new oil and gas leases on federal public lands and in offshore waters. President Biden’s efforts to thwart new oil and gas exploration and production—and state-led litigation to stop him—continue to this day. 

Read the multistate amicus brief here.  

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins Coali­tion to Open Off­shore Oil and Gas Leas­es, Fight Against Ris­ing Ener­gy Prices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.