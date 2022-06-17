June 17, 2022 – Texas Unemployment Rate Continued to Fall in May 2022, More Industries Experience Full Recovery

Date: June 17, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas added 74,200 total nonagricultural jobs in May 2022. For the seventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm jobs reached 13,357,100. Texas has added a total of 762,400 positions since May 2021. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from April 2022.

"Texas continues to set records for employment growth with more than 250,000 jobs added from the beginning of this year through May," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Training and upskilling are crucial to maintain this level of employment growth, and TWC remains committed to offering innovative training programs.”

Leisure and Hospitality gained 27,600 jobs over the month. Professional and Business Services added 15,300 positions, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities employment which grew by 11,700 jobs. Three major industries surpassed their pre-COVID employment levels for the first time in May 2022 — Construction, Manufacturing, and Leisure and Hospitality. This brought the total to eight industries that have recovered from the pandemic-related downturn, joining Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, Information, Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services.

“Regardless of your background or skill level, TWC offers pathways to a successful career for all Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “In the coming months, we look forward to highlighting opportunities available in the Texas labor market. Our upcoming GRACE Conference aims to showcase the value of hiring second chance individuals to bolster our Texas economy.”

The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded May’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.7 percent, followed by College Station-Bryan at 2.9 percent, then Lubbock at 3.0 percent.

“TWC is dedicated to fostering new programs throughout the state to help Texas employers train their current and future workforce for their specific and unique business needs,” said TWC Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is here for all Texas employers large and small. Through the power of new initiatives like Texas Interns Unite!, we look forward to creating career opportunities for our future workforce and keeping Texas the best place to do business.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) May 2022 April 2022 May 2021 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 164,157.0 158,609.0 5,548.0 3.4 163,449.0 157,991.0 5,458.0 3.3 160,607.0 151,778.0 8,829.0 5.5 Texas 14,500.6 13,946.5 554.1 3.8 14,462.6 13,932.6 530.0 3.7 14,123.6 13,325.0 798.6 5.7 Abilene 79.1 76.6 2.5 3.2 79.2 76.8 2.4 3.0 78.6 75.1 3.5 4.4 Amarillo 134.4 130.8 3.7 2.7 135.0 131.6 3.4 2.5 133.4 128.4 4.9 3.7 Austin-Round Rock 1,345.2 1,309.0 36.2 2.7 1,346.4 1,312.5 33.9 2.5 1,292.6 1,240.1 52.4 4.1 Beaumont-Port Arthur 165.4 154.7 10.8 6.5 165.5 155.1 10.4 6.3 165.8 149.7 16.1 9.7 Brownsville-Harlingen 175.3 164.7 10.6 6.1 175.7 165.4 10.4 5.9 174.7 160.6 14.1 8.1 College Station-Bryan 138.9 134.8 4.1 2.9 139.8 136.0 3.8 2.7 137.1 131.4 5.7 4.1 Corpus Christi 202.8 192.5 10.4 5.1 202.0 191.8 10.2 5.1 202.1 187.7 14.4 7.1 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,245.2 4,105.3 140.0 3.3 4,223.4 4,090.2 133.2 3.2 4,057.3 3,851.4 205.9 5.1 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,885.6 2,791.6 94.0 3.3 2,870.9 2,781.4 89.4 3.1 2,746.5 2,609.2 137.3 5.0 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,359.6 1,313.7 46.0 3.4 1,352.5 1,308.7 43.7 3.2 1,310.8 1,242.1 68.7 5.2 El Paso 361.2 345.5 15.7 4.3 362.3 347.2 15.1 4.2 363.2 340.7 22.5 6.2 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,488.1 3,339.1 148.9 4.3 3,465.2 3,321.6 143.7 4.1 3,398.1 3,181.3 216.9 6.4 Killeen-Temple 182.1 174.6 7.5 4.1 182.5 175.5 7.0 3.8 181.2 171.1 10.1 5.6 Laredo 117.3 112.3 5.0 4.3 117.2 112.3 4.9 4.2 115.4 108.1 7.3 6.3 Longview 96.1 92.0 4.1 4.3 95.8 91.8 3.9 4.1 95.2 89.2 6.0 6.3 Lubbock 167.8 162.7 5.1 3.0 168.0 163.3 4.8 2.8 165.3 158.0 7.3 4.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 368.5 343.1 25.5 6.9 368.9 343.8 25.2 6.8 364.3 330.8 33.5 9.2 Midland 103.5 100.1 3.4 3.3 103.4 100.0 3.3 3.2 101.1 95.3 5.8 5.7 Odessa 81.4 77.5 3.9 4.8 81.0 77.1 3.9 4.8 80.0 73.2 6.8 8.5 San Angelo 54.8 53.0 1.8 3.2 54.9 53.3 1.7 3.0 54.7 52.1 2.6 4.8 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,225.8 1,182.9 42.9 3.5 1,222.9 1,182.7 40.2 3.3 1,202.8 1,141.2 61.6 5.1 Sherman-Denison 66.9 64.7 2.2 3.3 66.8 64.7 2.0 3.0 65.7 62.7 2.9 4.5 Texarkana 63.7 61.1 2.6 4.1 63.9 61.3 2.6 4.0 63.4 59.9 3.5 5.5 Tyler 109.9 106.0 3.9 3.5 110.4 106.8 3.6 3.3 110.2 104.6 5.5 5.0 Victoria 43.7 41.8 1.9 4.3 43.7 41.9 1.8 4.1 43.4 40.6 2.8 6.4 Waco 131.6 127.2 4.4 3.4 131.3 127.2 4.2 3.2 127.6 121.3 6.3 4.9 Wichita Falls 64.1 61.8 2.3 3.6 64.0 61.8 2.2 3.4 63.9 60.7 3.3 5.1

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE May 2022* April 2022 May 2021 April '22 to May '22 May '21 to May '22 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,357,100 13,282,900 12,594,700 74,200 0.6 762,400 6.1 Total Private 11,377,100 11,302,300 10,643,200 74,800 0.7 733,900 6.9 Goods Producing 1,907,300 1,891,100 1,776,200 16,200 0.9 131,100 7.4 Mining and Logging 208,200 208,800 178,600 -600 -0.3 29,600 16.6 Construction 783,800 773,200 729,200 10,600 1.4 54,600 7.5 Manufacturing 915,300 909,100 868,400 6,200 0.7 46,900 5.4 Service Providing 11,449,800 11,391,800 10,818,500 58,000 0.5 631,300 5.8 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,687,600 2,675,900 2,550,700 11,700 0.4 136,900 5.4 Information 225,200 223,600 204,800 1,600 0.7 20,400 10.0 Financial Activities 888,500 886,400 824,300 2,100 0.2 64,200 7.8 Professional and Business Services 2,006,100 1,990,800 1,877,800 15,300 0.8 128,300 6.8 Education and Health Services 1,778,900 1,782,100 1,721,300 -3,200 -0.2 57,600 3.3 Leisure and Hospitality 1,439,800 1,412,200 1,275,700 27,600 2.0 164,100 12.9 Other Services 443,700 440,200 412,400 3,500 0.8 31,300 7.6 Government 1,980,000 1,980,600 1,951,500 -600 0.0 28,500 1.5

