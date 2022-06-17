New tourism website to bring even more visitors to Tasmania

17 June 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Minister for Tourism



Tourism Tasmania’s new consumer facing website is now live at discovertasmania.com.au, providing another boost for our world-class tourism industry and helping to better showcase our unique experiences to travellers.

The new website will match travellers to relevant experiences through market leading technology, with the personalisation function matching consumers’ interests with experiences and enables users to explore, organise, share and collaborate when planning their itineraries to Tasmania.

Tasmania’s stunning natural locations and unique experiences have allowed us to become a destination of choice for visitors from around the globe, and this will provide visitors with the information they need to fully understand the depth and breadth of our products and experiences.

Importantly, this will increase bookings and drive longer stays and dispersal around the State, in line with our plan to spread the benefits of visitation into our regions.

The new Discover Tasmania website uses the latest technology from Optimizely to deliver an intuitive website that is centred around a purpose-built trip planner and experience finder.

The new site also includes compelling new video content and immersive articles to inspire prospective travellers and showcase Tasmania as a destination.

Extensive research has been undertaken with potential users to ensure the new website is designed to enhance visitor information provision and planning requirements.

Tourism and hospitality industry products, offers and experiences will feature on the site through integrated ATDW (Australian Tourism Data Warehouse) listings, designed to drive greater leads to industry.

The launch of the new Discover Tasmania website represents the first stage of the transformation of Tourism Tasmania’s digital visitor information tools.

Other elements of the digital program, such as an App that will support the provision of on-ground visitor information, planning tools and itineraries will be launched later in 2022.

To explore the new website, visit: discovertasmania.com.au

More Media Releases from Jeremy Rockliff

More Media Releases from the Minister for Tourism