Visiting the cotton fields of "Juntai-Khatlon Sin Silu" CJSC in Dusti district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on June 16, in order to get acquainted with the living conditions of the population, the progress of work on improvement and creation, the practical implementation of instructions on the effective use of household plots, re-sowing, increasing agricultural production, procurement of food products and the creation of new jobs arrived in Dusti district of Khatlon Province.

In this area, where the main activity of the residents is agriculture, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, first in the rural community Nuri Vakhsh got familiar with the course of the growing season of cotton in the Closed Joint-Stock Company "Juntai-Khatlon Sin Silu" and gave valuable advice to farmers on the effective and rational use land, compliance with the rules of agricultural technology, including the timely processing of row spacing and the provision of mineral fertilizers.

Closed Joint Stock Company "Juntai-Khatlon Sin Silu" in Dusti district has been operating since 2015, using best practices in irrigating vacant land, has made significant progress in the cultivation and production of cotton.

This year, the shareholders of the company sowed 3,365 hectares of land with Dusti cotton, which is adapted to the climate and weather of the region, according to farmers, due to compliance with agrotechnical rules and comprehensive care, an average of 40 centners of the crop can be obtained.

On the lands of the company, cotton sowing has been carried out since the beginning of March by the under-film method, and today, in order to get the desired yield, the lands have been fertilized with minerals twice. Also, using the necessary equipment and mechanisms for inter-row spacing, the farmers intend to harvest up to 14,000 tons of cotton this year. Last year, the farmers of this company collected about 12 thousand tons of cotton from this site.

In accordance with the instructions of the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, Juntai-Khatlon Sin Silu CJSC in Dusti district will put another 500 hectares of uncultivated land into circulation in the future.

Cotton as a raw material plays an important role in the development of the country's industry, so every year, in accordance with the instructions of the head of state, the area under cotton is increased.

From the good vegetation of cotton, it is clear that the leadership and staff of the company with a high sense of responsibility are making every effort to effectively and rationally use the lands at their disposal. In particular, at the initiative of the company's leadership, 10 modern cotton pickers and more than 100 types of agricultural machinery and equipment were exported. Along with this, at the expense of the company's financing, a cotton processing enterprise with a capacity of 30,000 tons of raw materials per year, which has modern technological lines, was built and put into operation in Dusti district. Cotton fiber after processing in the form of special bales will be delivered to Juntai-Dangara Sin Silu Closed Joint Stock Company.

Every year, during the sowing and cultivation of cotton in Juntai-Khatlon Sin Silu CJSC, more than a thousand local residents are provided with jobs.

According to responsible persons, 10,000 hectares of land have been rehabilitated in the town of Garouti in recent years with the installation of 34 modern pumping stations.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the contribution of the company's leadership to the development of vacant lands and gave specific instructions to responsible persons of republican and regional structures to further expand this process.