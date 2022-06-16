Visit to farming enterprise named after Muhammad Osimi and start of picking early ripening grapes in Dusti district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on June 16 in Dusti district of Khatlon Province, got familiar with the activities of the shareholders of the farming enterprise named after Muhammad Osimi and started the harvest of early ripening grapes.

The farming economy named after Muhammad Osimi was established in 2009 and has more than 12 hectares of land at its disposal. Of the total agricultural area, 9 hectares are occupied by vineyards, of which 5 hectares are productive. Farmers grow 9 varieties of grapes. Last year, 50 tons of grapes were harvested from 2 hectares of vineyards, and this year this figure will increase.

On three hectares of vineyards, the harvest of the first year has begun, and the remaining 4 hectares of vineyards are newly built. According to the forecast, this year the farmers expect more than 100 tons of harvest from an area of 5 hectares of vineyards. The vineyard was built on the basis of the State program for the development of horticulture and viticulture. The shareholders intend to increase the volume of grape production and arrange its export.

During the visit, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was briefed that the shareholders of the farm are making efforts to effectively and rationally use every inch of land and grow various types of vegetables, legumes, melons and peanuts in the aisles of new vineyards.

It should be noted that this is a repeated sowing and earlier cabbage, beets and gourds were planted on this site and a rich harvest was obtained. This year, the head of the farm, Inomjon Mamadjonov, took part in the international exhibition "BOKHTAR-FOOD" and other world-class food events and got the opportunity to export his products, including 20 tons of beets and 10 tons of melons. In addition, fodder crops, especially corn, are sown on an area of 40 acres of the farm's land, and this is also re-sowing. Previously, wheat was sown in the indicated area, and 2 tons of crops were obtained. In accordance with the far-sighted policy of the leadership of the Government of the country, the shareholders prepared products, or rather 2 tons of wheat for the winter period.

Farmers also annually grow cotton, and this year the area of this type of industrial crop in the farm named after Muhammad Osimi amounted to 3 hectares. The cultivars of cotton include the Flesh and Flora varieties, which are adapted to the climate of the region and have high yields. The cultivation of cotton in this farm has been established on the basis of the recommendations of agricultural specialists.

Then the President of the country Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of agricultural products of the inhabitants of Dusti district. Farmers and other hardworking residents of the region demonstrated the fruits of their labor, including the harvest of grain, vegetables, melons, industrial crops, potatoes and sweet fruits. In general, more than 30 types of agricultural products were presented at the exhibition.