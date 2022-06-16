Opening of "Ganji deha" LLC in Dusti district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - On June 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, opened the "Ganji deha" Limited Liability Company in Dusti district of Khatlon Province.

The main activity of the enterprise "Ganji deha" is the production of vegetable oil and plastic containers. The enterprise was created in the light of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal of the Government of the Republic - the accelerated industrialization of the country, within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development" with the contribution of the domestic entrepreneur Ziyodali Ashurmatov in cooperation with development partners.

The production buildings and other auxiliary premises of the "Ganji deha" LLC were erected on an area of 0.77 hectares, and with the opening of the enterprise, 20 local residents, including housewives and women, were provided with permanent jobs and good wages.

The plan for the construction of the facility, the import and installation of production equipment were carried out at a cost of 3 million 600 thousand somoni.

Technological and production lines of the enterprise are imported from the developed countries of the world and installed by domestic specialists.

The company has the ability to process 3.5 tons of cotton seeds per day and produce up to 400 liters of high-quality vegetable oil.

In general, the production capacity of the new industrial enterprise in Dusti district is 144 tons per year of high-quality import-substituting food products based on the processing of 800 tons of seeds.

The enterprise also organizes the production of plastic containers for domestic products, it is possible to supply up to 400 thousand containers per year.

Oil produced by "Ganji deha" at the first stage is intended for supplies to the domestic market, and in the future, with the expansion of its activities, exports to neighboring countries will also be established.

Seeds and other plants for oil production will be delivered to a new industrial enterprise from farms in Dusti district and its environs, and will be processed in accordance with international standards.

The President of the country, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to the domestic entrepreneur Ziyodali Ashurmatov for his contribution to the implementation of the creative goals of the top political leadership of the Government of the country and the creation of favorable conditions for the internal processing of domestic raw materials. In this regard, specific instructions were given to implement such constructive initiatives and create even better conditions for the implementation of new projects in the development of remote areas of the country.