Familiarization with the project of repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of Dusti district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - As part of his working trip, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on June 16 in Dusti district, got familiar with the project for the repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of the district.

Works on the repair and reconstruction of the central roads of Dusti district began in 2019 in accordance with modern standards based on the instructions of the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, and are carried out with great responsibility.

Repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of Dusti district on the basis of the project includes a total of 5 kilometers of the road in two stages.

Based on this, in 2019, the State Institution "Directorate for the Construction of Government Facilities" of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan repaired and asphalted 2.3 km of roads on Loik Sherali, Shirinsho Shotemur, Vahdat and Karimov streets, and the road on Abuabdullo Rudaki street with a length of 1, 8 km illuminated.

In 2022, roads on 6 streets with a length of 2.7 kilometers will be repaired and asphalted, on the basis of which the outlined plan will be implemented in full.

According to the project, with the involvement of contractors, the asphalting of Bobojon Ghafurov and Tursunzoda streets in the center of Dusti district has been completed, and the asphalting of Firdavsi, Sherozi, Khayyam and Rudaki streets continues.

During the presentation of the project for the repair, reconstruction and asphalting of the central roads of Dusti district, it was reported that horizontal lines would be laid with the completion of the asphalting work.

In order to ensure the regular movement of vehicles and the free movement of residents and guests along the central streets of Dusti district, it is also planned to install lighting fixtures.

The asphalt used on the central roads of the region is produced by local enterprises, and repair and asphalting work is carried out with the involvement of domestic specialists and modern road construction equipment and machinery.