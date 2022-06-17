Relative Insight named as fastest growing tech company at Northern Tech Awards 2022
Leading text analysis company’s high growth rate earned a top ranking at the program, which recognizes companies located in the North of England & Scotland
Being named in the top ten at the Northern Tech Awards validates everything we are doing to provide business insight through text analysis to our fantastic customers around the globe.”LANCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relative Insight, a comparative text analytics software company, was recognised as the region’s eighth-fastest growing tech company at the 2022 Northern Tech Awards ceremony held last night at Manchester’s Albert Hall. Among the 100 finalists for this year’s program, Relative Insight earned a top-ten ranking due to its high growth rate and innovative offering. Since 2014, the awards have recognized and celebrated innovative technologies and businesses in the North of England and Scotland.
— Ben Hookway, CEO of Relative Insight
Ben Hookway, CEO at Relative Insight, said, “I’m delighted that Relative Insight has been named as one of the top-ten fastest growing businesses in the North. The award validates everything we are doing to provide business insight through text analysis to our fantastic customers around the globe. We’re proud of our northern heritage, and from our headquarters in Lancaster we will continue to expand our global footprint and accelerate our already rapid growth.”
The Northern Tech Awards are run as a not-for-profit, invitation-only event financed by GP Bullhound and sponsors who want to support entrepreneurship across the North.
Relative Insight’s technology helps insights and research professionals, marketers and brand specialists, and human resources departments uncover more value from the text data they already have. This data can be gleaned from online language of any kind; enabling comparison and benchmarking with competitors. It can include open-end questions in primary research, data from insights tools, social media and product reviews, and any other text assets - with analysis generating rich audience understanding for company decision-making.
About Relative Insight
Relative Insight is a comparative text analytics software that helps organisations generate actionable insights from text data - using technology originally developed for law enforcement. Relative’s platform combines AI-powered natural language processing with advanced comparative linguistics to analyse any source of text data and drive enhanced contextual understandings of target audiences, competitors and trends. By comparing any amount of qualitative data, Relative Insight reveals differences and similarities in how people and brands speak, using methodology that enables users to glean unique insights in a fast and scalable way. With offices in London, New York and Lancaster, Relative Insight has a growing international client list including leading global companies such as Sky, Nespresso, Starbucks, General Mills, MetLife and Sony. relativeinsight.com
