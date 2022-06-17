Coronary Stents Market is Projected to Hit at a 7.7% CAGR by 2028, Future Business Opportunities With Abbott

Stents Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronary stent market is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2028 from USD 7.16 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028. Major factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements, increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, rising burden of CAD, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rising geriatric population. Moreover, development of bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) and expansion in emerging markets provide significant growth opportunities in the market provide significant growth opportunities in the market. The authors of the report also provided qualitative and quantitative analysis of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Coronary Stents Market. In addition, this study will help you understand changes in the industrial supply chain, manufacturing processes and costs, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the World Coronary Stents Market.

A coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in coronary arteries that supplies blood to heart, keeping arteries open in treatment of coronary heart disease. It is used in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). In addition, coronary stents are used in more than 90% of PCI procedures. Stents reduce chest pain, which is called as angina and have shown to improve survivability by reducing adverse events in acute myocardial infarction

Increase in prevalence of coronary artery diseases, improvement in patient outcomes with stenting, and rise in new trends in field of coronary artery stents are some factors which drive growth of the coronary stents market. However, high cost of procedures associated with coronary stents and availability of alternate methods for the treatment of coronary artery diseases hinder growth of the market. Conversely, increase in demand for coronary stents across developing countries and growth in awareness regarding availability of suitable insurance & reimbursement policies are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the Coronary Stents Market Forecast period.

The global Coronary Stents market is consolidated, with a few small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and solutions in the Coronary Stents market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik Se & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Elixir Medical Corporation

Medtronic PLC.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International Group

Terumo Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type

Drug-eluting Stents

Bare-metal Coronary Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

By Biomaterial

Metallic biomaterials

Polymers biomaterials

Natural biomaterials

Following are the various regions covered by the Coronary Stents Market research report:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Coronary Stents Market Report Scope

Industry Overview: The research study's first section provides an overview of the global Coronary Stents market, including its current state and future prospects, as well as its product offerings. It also covers the key segments of the worldwide Coronary Stents market, such as the geography, type, and application segments.

Competitive Analysis: This study highlights significant mergers and acquisitions, business expansion, product or service differences, market concentration, competitive position, and market size by player in the global Coronary Stents market.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section profiles the top players in the global Coronary Stents market based on the revenue, goods, business, and other factors mentioned above.

Market size by type and application: In addition to providing an in-depth analysis of the global Coronary Stents market size by type and application, this section provides research on top end-users or consumers and potential applications.

North American Market: This report describes changes in the size of the North American market by application and player.

European Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the European market will change over the next few years.

China Market: It provides an analysis of the Chinese market and its size for all years of the forecast period.

Rest of the Asia-Pacific market: The rest of the Asia-Pacific market is analyzed in pretty detail here on the basis of applications and players.

Central and South American market: The report illustrates changes in the size of the Central and South American market by players and applications.

Middle East Africa Market: This section shows how the size of the Mea market changes over the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: This report covers the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Coronary Stents market. This section also includes Porter's analysis of five forces.

Findings and Conclusions: It provides strong recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Coronary Stents market.

Methodology and Data Sources: This section includes author lists, disclaimers, research approaches, and data sources.

