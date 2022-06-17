$117.5 Billion Global Ethanol Market with Rising CAGR at 4.5% by 2028 | Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages is Driving the Market | Ethanol Industry Size, Trend, In-depth Outlook, Analysis Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Ethanol Market finds that rise in utilization of alcoholic beverages, high authority regulations towards the production of bio Ethanol Market, increasing awareness about reducing carbon footprint and high usage of alternative fuels are some factors that influence the growth of the Ethanol Market in recent years. However, lack of high-end technologies for Ethanol Market production is major impedance in the growth of the Ethanol Market.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 90.3 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global Ethanol Market size is forecasted to reach USD 117.5 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Ethanol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Sugar & Molasses Based, Grain Based, Second Generation), by Purity (Denatured, Undenatured), by Application (Industrial Solvents, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Beverages, Disinfectant), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ethanol-market-1659/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increasing Use of Ethanol Market as a Biofuel

The increasing use of Ethanol Market as a fuel is anticipated to augment the growth of the Ethanol Market during the forecast period. Over the past few years, the automotive industry has grown significantly owing to advancements in designing high-efficiency and compact motors. But it has faced many problems with regards to air pollution control. The blending of Ethanol Market with gasoline, up to 10% and 20% in concentrations, tackles the problem of rising automotive air pollution. Apart from reducing air pollution, the addition of Ethanol Market also improves fuel economy, increases thermal efficiency and helps in cold starting during the winter season. The automotive industry also uses bio-Ethanol Market as an octane enhancer for reducing engine knocking. Bio-Ethanol Market is considered as a green fuel that is biodegradable in nature. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of biofuels like bio-Ethanol Market in the aviation industry is also likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years. Thus, increasing use of Ethanol Market as a biofuel in many applications is expected to fuel the growth of the Ethanol Market in the years to come.

Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic beverages containing Ethanol Market, which were once considered a luxury item, are now gradually becoming a need in the majority of households around the world. The introduction of high-end products to the market is a primary driver of growth. The desire for premium offerings has been spurred by greater disposable income and increased awareness about substances. Premium alcoholic beverage sales increased at a pace of 5 to 6% in 2019. However, the rising awareness about these adverse effects of alcohol consumption is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, Ethanol Market production requires high-end technology and the unavailability of these high-end technologies for the production of Ethanol Market in the developing economies is also likely to restraint the market growth in near future. Moreover, the increasing demand from pharmaceuticals and other industries is expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Ethanol market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Ethanol market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 90.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 117.5 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Ethanol market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/ethanol-market-1659/0

Benefits of Purchasing Ethanol Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Ethanol Market:

Source Sugar & Molasses Based Grain Based Second Generation

Purity Denatured Undenatured

Application Industrial Solvents Fuel & Fuel Additives Beverages Disinfectant Personal Care Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ethanol-market-1659

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the chemicals industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Ethanol Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Ethanol Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in fuel consumption along with increased industrial activities in the region. Furthermore, the rising automotive industry is also likely to support the regional growth of the market in near future. Additionally, the presence of diverse industries and steadily growing economies is also anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market in the region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Ethanol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Sugar & Molasses Based, Grain Based, Second Generation), by Purity (Denatured, Undenatured), by Application (Industrial Solvents, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Beverages, Disinfectant), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/ethanol-market-912629

List of Prominent Players in the Ethanol Market:

United Breweries

Aventine Renewable Energy

AB Miller

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kirin

Pure Energy Inc.

British Petroleum

Cargill Corp.

Recent Developments:

February 2019: Albioma announced the industrial commissioning of the first peak-load combustion turbine operating primarily on bio Ethanol Market in Saint Pierre, Reunion Island.

August 2019: Maharashtra state government has asked permission from the central government to allow sugar factories in Maharashtra to convert the sugar stock in Ethanol Market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Ethanol Market?

How will the Ethanol Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Ethanol Market?

What is the Ethanol market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Ethanol Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Ethanol Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Source



° Sugar & Molasses Based



° Grain Based



° Second Generation



• Purity



° Denatured



° Undenatured



• Application



° Industrial Solvents



° Fuel & Fuel Additives



° Beverages



° Disinfectant



° Personal Care



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • United Breweries



• Aventine Renewable Energy



• AB Miller



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Kirin



• Pure Energy Inc.



• British Petroleum



• Cargill Corp. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ethanol-market-1659/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to Reach Valuation of USD 3,042.2 Million by 2028 - The growth of online stores and e-commerce purchasing is Driving the Market Growth.

Cannabis Testing Market to Reach USD 2,669.45 Million by 2028.

B2B Payments Market to Reach 1,618.15 USD Billion by 2028.

Electric Truck Market to Reach Valuation of USD 1686.6 Million by 2028 - The Government's Focus on Zero-Emission Cars and Rules will Encourage the Use of Electric Trucks in the E-Commerce and Automotive Industries.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: