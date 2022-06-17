Micro Irrigation Systems Market CAGR 17.9% Top Key Players |Netafim, Jain Irrigation System Limited, Rain Bird

Micro Irrigation Systems

Micro-irrigation systems are an advanced irrigation system that provides water to the cultivation land in the form of sprinkles and spray

This study's main objectives were to estimate the size of a wide range of different categories and sectors and to forecast which trends would gain traction over the coming few years. This study has searched the entire world for pertinent data, and it includes both qualitative and quantitative data.

Micro-irrigation systems are an advanced irrigation system that provides water to the cultivation land in the form of sprinkles and spray. This system can be classified into sprinkler irrigation, lateral, move irrigation, drip irrigation, and center-pivot irrigation. Micro-irrigation systems are highly efficient solution in term of optimizing water consumption for crops and safeguard crop from abiotic and biotic stresses.

Research Methodology

As a starting point for the research methodology used to estimate and forecast the size of the Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, secondary sources such as company websites, annual reports, press releases, financial data, investor presentations, articles, news, white papers, certified publications, and government publishing sources were used. In addition, the study considers vendor offerings in order to classify the market.

The report then uses this data to calculate the size of the global Micro Irrigation Systems market using a bottom-up methodology. Primary research included in-depth interviews with top executives, CEOs, directors, vice presidents (VPs), and managers in order to estimate the size of the market. Then, these segments and subsegments were examined and verified using secondary research. Data triangulation techniques are then used to provide precise statistics for each segment and subsegment, bringing the overall market engineering process to a close.

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Segmentations

In addition, the study provides a thorough analysis of Micro Irrigation Systems Market, including the leading players or suppliers, application, type, market share, and the most recent market trends.

This research focuses on the Micro Irrigation Systems Market Major Manufacturers:

Netafim, Jain Irrigation System Limited, John Deere & Company, EPC Industries, ELGO Irrigation Ltd., Hunter Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., and Rain Bird

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Type:

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Center-Pivot Irrigation

Lateral Move Irrigation

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop Type:

Plantation Crops

Orchard Crops

Field Crops

Forage and Turf Grasses

Other Crops

Global Micro Irrigation Systems Market, By Application:

Agriculture

Large Gardens

Lawns (Household)

Public Parks

Sports Grounds

Other Applications

