Saudi Arabia Hails Continued Efforts of HM the King, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, to Defend the Holy City

MOROCCO, June 17 - Saudi Arabia has hailed the continuous efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to defend the Holy City and preserve its civilizational identity.

According to the minutes of the 13th session of the Morocco-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission meeting in Rabat, the Saudi side welcomed "the continuous efforts made by HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to defend the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and its inhabitants, to preserve its civilizational identity and to protect its status as a symbol of tolerance and coexistence between the different monotheistic religions.

Saudi Arabia, the same source added, welcomed the humanitarian and social projects of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Acharif Agency aimed at maintaining the presence of the Maqdissis in Al-Quds and supporting their resistance.

The commission reiterated its constant solidarity with the Palestinian people to establish an independent State of Palestine based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Al-Quds as its capital, in line with the relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

In this regard, the Commission called for stepping up efforts to break the deadlock in the peace process and to work for the resumption of negotiations within a clear timetable, resulting in an agreement addressing all the issues related to the Final Solution, under the Arab Peace Initiative, the resolutions of international legitimacy and the two-state solution.

Failure to resolve this issue is likely to fuel tension and extremism and would constitute a source of threat to security and stability in the region.

MAP 16 June 2022
 

