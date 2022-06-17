Ambassador Hilale Reaffirms Morocco's 'Unwavering' Commitment to Peace, Prosperity in Middle East

MOROCCO, June 17 - Ambassador Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations, reaffirmed, Thursday in New York, the "unwavering" commitment of Morocco to peace, security and prosperity in the Middle East. Speaking alongside his counterparts from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, at a panel held as part of the World Conference 2022 of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) under the theme ''Winds of Change: The New Middle East'', Hilale stressed that the Kingdom remains faithful and guided by the commitments contained in the Tripartite Declaration, signed on December 22, 2020 in Rabat before His Majesty King Mohammed VI, between Morocco, the United States and Israel.

In this regard, he stressed that this historic step constitutes a continuum, and by no means a beginning, of the depth and excellence of relations between Morocco, the United States and Israel.

Moreover, the ambassador took the opportunity to highlight the progress, initiatives and projects launched in Morocco to ensure a cross-cutting commitment of all stakeholders in Moroccan society (government departments, universities, business community, civil society actors) to the new opportunities offered by the Abraham Accords, while articulating the number of official visits of senior Israeli officials to Morocco, the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding, the conclusion of political consultations and the conduct of several educational and cultural exchanges.

Similarly, Hilale stressed the "indispensable" role of the United States to give a concrete impetus to the Abraham Accords, explaining that through the establishment of flexible and effective cooperation mechanisms, there will be more opportunities to increase trade and investment, build capacity and consolidate the sharing of best practices.

The diplomat also reiterated Morocco's full readiness to continue its efforts to create the conditions for the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiating table. The resumption of negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians will give momentum to peace in the Middle East," he concluded.

On the sidelines of this world conference, the Moroccan diplomat organized, Wednesday, an official dinner in honor of the members of the Board of Directors of the American Jewish Committee.

During this dinner, AJC leaders highly praised the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Kingdom's actions in promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue, mutual respect, social coexistence and the fight against hate speech.

Similarly, a vibrant tribute was paid to HM the King for His leading role in protecting and safeguarding the Moroccan Jewish heritage and promoting the values of dialogue between religions and cultures, with particular reference to Bayt Dakira and the Mohammed VI Institute for the training of Imams, morchidines and morchidates.

MAP 16 June 2022