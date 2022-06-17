Cold Seal Adhesive Market to Reach USD 60.25 Billion by 2030; Packaging Product Innovations & Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Cold seal adhesive market growth would be driven by adoption of sustainable development models, reduce operating costs and massive demand from consumer durable and food & beverages industry.

The over-exploitation of natural resources has led to severe environmental degradation. The burning of fossil fuels is the cause of all kinds of pollution – water, soil, & air. The massive amounts of waste generated from households, commercial units, logistics, & packaging further destroys nature. Cold seal adhesive can help reduce packaging waste from logistics, transportation, storage & warehouses. Cold seal adhesive solutions are reusable & recyclable, and they can be repurposed according to logistical needs. The adoption of cold seal adhesive solutions also helps reduce operational costs in the long term. They maintain the integrity of the products by preventing foreign material from entering them. The application of cold seal adhesive improves regulatory compliance with sustainable development guidelines of the authorities. Government initiatives to encourage sustainable development, increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions by market players to reduce operational costs, and growing compliance rate will contribute to the growth of the cold seal adhesive market. Cold seal adhesives have low chemical resistance, making them vulnerable and highly unstable when exposed to unfavorable conditions. The instability of cold seal adhesives in certain situations will hamper the market's growth. The growing demands of consumers in developing economies will increase the demand for packaging resulting in the growth of cold seal adhesives primarily used for packaging solutions.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global cold seal adhesive market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• A significant global cold adhesive market player, H.B. Fuller has focused on diversifying its product portfolio to accommodate environmentally friendly and sustainable cold seal adhesives. In line with this aim, they have launched full care 5885, an adhesive formulated by combining 100% high-performance cotton. It is a natural-based adhesive and will aid H.B. Fuller in expanding its market share.



Market Growth & Trends



The growing population coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumer is increasing the demand for consumer goods in the food & beverages, automotive & personal care markets. The e-commerce boom has diverted the demand mainly through online platforms that are more convenient than brick-and-mortar. The previously mentioned factors combined will contribute to the growth of the cold seal adhesive, which is primarily used for packaging purposes. The massive population of China and India is driving the consumer demand in the market for various goods ranging from industrial, consumers goods, and pharmaceuticals. Cold seal adhesives are primarily used for packaging purposes owing to their properties of maintaining the integrity and contents of the product while in transit. The growing industrial, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals will translate into an equal rise in packaging demands. The awareness about the benefits of cold seal adhesives over other such products has gathered momentum in the Asian market. The awareness combined with the development of sustainable, recyclable, and environmentally friendly cold seal adhesives will propel the adoption of cold seal adhesives in the Asia Pacific market. The well-established pharma market in India is also witnessing an increasing adoption of cold seal adhesives as it provides superb protective packaging to sensitive drugs. The growing application of cold seal adhesives in the printing industry owing to its excellent printability, low odor, and product resistance properties will also contribute significantly to the growth of the global cold seal adhesives market.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the water-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and market revenue of 20.06 billion.



The product type segment is divided into solvent-based, water-based, & others. In 2021, the water-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and market revenue of 20.06 billion.



• In 2021, the food packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and a market revenue of 18.78 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into industrial packaging, medical packaging, food packaging & others. In 2021, the food packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 44% and a market revenue of 18.78 billion. The rising population accompanied by rising disposable income has increased the consumption demand in the market. As the income of a consumer increases, their consumption spending also rises. Attractive, sustainable & safe packaging attracts more customers and improves brand reputation. Therefore, the market players invest in sustainable packaging solutions to capture the growing consumer market.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Cold Seal Adhesive Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global cold seal adhesive market, with a market share of around 39% and 16.65 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The cold seal adhesive market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates cold seal adhesive in the Asia Pacific. China is the manufacturing hub owing to low-cost manufacturing. India is an emerging industrial market with low-cost labor and favorable trade policies. However, the increasing pressure on sustainability and conservation of the environment creates a need for sustainable development strategies & solutions. Government initiatives are now promoting a balanced path towards development by encouraging the adoption of reusable, environmentally friendly, biodegradable materials in the manufacturing industry. Such initiatives bode well for the cold seal adhesive market.



Key players operating in the global cold seal adhesive market are:



• Bostik

• Henkel

• Sika Automotive GmbH

• Bond Tech Industries

• Dural Industries

• 3M

• H.B. Fuller

• Cold Seal Adhesive Resource Inc.

• DIC Corporation

• Ashland Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global cold seal adhesive market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Cold Seal Adhesive Market by Product Type:



• Solvent Based

• Water-Based

• Others



Global Cold Seal Adhesive Market by End User:



• Industrial Packaging

• Medical Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Others



About the report:



The global cold seal adhesive market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



