Global Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $17.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The presence of a large pool of patients in joint reconstruction diseases is driving the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market growth.

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market consist of sales of joint reconstruction devices and equipment and related services. Joint reconstruction devices and equipment are used in joint reconstruction procedures.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Companies in joint reconstruction devices are increasingly investing in 3D printing technology due to its significant improvement over traditional joint reconstruction surgery. This technique uses for reconstructions of bones as a base before the surgery plan so the patient can get a preoperative MRI or CT scan. According to the joint reconstruction devices and equipment industry analysis, these features are particularly beneficial for patients in terms of safety concerns, which can affect adherence to treatment regimens. For instance, Conformis, a USA-based developer and manufacturer of knee implants, launched a hip implant using 3D printing technology as per patients’ specifications.

Global Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Knee Reconstruction Devices, Hip Reconstruction Devices, Extremity Reconstruction Devices

By Application: Arthrodesis, Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement Surgery, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Small Joint Surgery

By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market, joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market share, joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market players, joint reconstruction devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Joint Reconstruction Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, Wright Medical Group, DePuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Aesculap Implant Systems Inc, and Arthrex Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

