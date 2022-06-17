Intermodals Market Growth Of 14% Is Largely Influenced By Technological Advances

Intermodals Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Intermodals Market Report 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the intermodal market growth during forecast period. This sector will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by technological advances. Several technologies such as big data, machine learning, and predictive analytics are also being used to increase efficiencies, and align business strategies. The capacity is available when needed, and the containers have track and trace capabilities that make things convenient for the users. The intermodal transportation has made things easy and accurate thus convenient. According to the intermodals market research, adoption of technology will drive the market going forward.

The intermodal market size is expected to grow from $18.34 billion in 2020 to $35.67 billion in 2025 at a rate of 14.2%. The intermodal market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 and reach $59.72 billion in 2030.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is gaining importance in the intermodal market due to the fact that it can help boost sustainability, optimize energy usage, increase safety, and help in cost reduction. The ADAS is garnering popularity because of the multiple features that has which can greatly assist the driver, such as providing an automatic warning, protection, operation and supervision and control arrangement. ADAS assists with technologies such as the blind spot detection and front collision warnings, it also has a built-in driver status monitoring (DSM) system. DSM is one of the options that monitors the behavior of the tram/train driver. For instance, in December 2020, BNSF Railway is running a pilot program with an autonomous crane at its intermodal terminal in Kansas City.

Major players covered in the global intermodals industry are BNSF Railway, Union Pacific Railroad, Deutsche Bahn, Canadian National Railway, Norfolk Southern Railway.

TBRC’s intermodals market report is segmented by type into container-on-flatcar (COFC), trailer-on-flatcar (TOFC), by destination into domestic, international, by application into oil and gas, aerospace and defense, industrial and manufacturing, construction, chemicals, food and beverages, healthcare, others.

Intermodals Market 2022 - By Type (Container-On-Flatcar (COFC), Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC)), By Destination (Domestic, International), By Application (Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial And Manufacturing, Construction, Chemicals, Food And Beverages, Healthcare), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a intermodals market overview, forecast intermodals market size and growth for the whole market, intermodals market segments, geographies, intermodals market trends, intermodals market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

