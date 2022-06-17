Global Direct Selling Establishments Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Direct Selling Establishments Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the direct selling establishments market size is expected to grow to $510.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.3%. According to the global direct selling establishments market analysis, the need for additional income opportunities in developing and underdeveloped countries has been a driving factor in the market.

The direct selling establishments market consists of sales goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in non-store retailing of merchandise except e-commerce, mail-order, and vending machine sales. The entities operating in this industry go to the customer’s location rather than the customer coming to them, such as door-to-door sales. This includes home delivery of the newspaper, home delivery of heating oil, liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, and other fuels, locker meat provisions, frozen food and freezer meal plan providers, coffee-break supplies providers, and bottled water or water softener services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Direct Selling Establishments Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a direct selling business is an emerging trend shaping the direct selling establishments market outlook. AI in direct selling business is used to collect and analyze data about the customer, delivers highly intelligent automated customer service, and also helps to predict the re-stocking volume for product inventories. For example, AI helps in personalized email marketing which is helpful for product recommendations and drip campaigns using the past behavioral data of the user. Chatbots are available at all hours and help in generating new leads and assisting customer service. For instance, Ventaforce is AI-powered direct selling software that simplifies product categorization, lowers the risk of downtimes or failures, and increases savings from operations.

Global Direct Selling Establishments Market Segments

The global direct selling establishments market is segmented:

By Type: Single-Level Marketing, Multi-Level Marketing

By Products: Wellness, Services, Home and Family Care, Personal Care, Clothing and Accessories, Leisure and Educational, Others

By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

By Geography: The global direct selling establishments market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides direct selling establishments market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the direct selling establishments global market, direct selling establishments global market share, direct selling establishments market segments and geographies, direct selling establishments global market players, direct selling establishments market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The direct selling establishments market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Direct Selling Establishments Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Herbalife, Amway, Mary Kay Inc., Infinitus, Tupperware, Vorwerk, Natura, JoyMain, DXN, and Belcorp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

