Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ship and boat building and repairing market size is expected to grow from $243.12 billion in 2021 to $265.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The global ship and boat building and repairing market size is expected to grow to $369.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The ship and boat building and repairing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The ship and boat building and repairing market consists of sales of ships and boats and ship and boat building and repairing services and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Shipyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft typically suitable or intended for other than personal or recreational use.

Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Trends

Shipbuilding companies around the world are increasingly using green shipbuilding technologies to comply with environmental rules and regulations. Technologies being used for shipbuilding include ships with no ballast systems that block organisms entering the ship and eliminate the need for sterilization equipment, sulfur scrubber systems, waste heat recovery systems, speed nozzles, exhaust gas recirculation systems, advanced rudder and propeller systems, fuel and solar cell propulsion systems and use of LNG fuels for propulsion and auxiliary engines. Ships built using these technologies have significant energy savings and low carbon emissions.

Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market Segments

The global ship and boat building and repairing market is segmented:

By Type: Shipbuilding and Repairing, Boat Building and Repairing

By Application: General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services

By End-User: Transport Companies, Military, Others

Subsegments Covered: Shipbuilding, Ship Repairing, Boat Building, Boat Repairing

By Geography: The global ship and boat building and repairing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Daewoo shipbuilding & marine engineering, BRP Inc., BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Fincantieri SpA, General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, China Shipbuilding Industry Corp, China CSSC Holdings Limited, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

