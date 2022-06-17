Democratic Republic of Congo - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

DRC government opts to repeal tax on mobile devices

The telecom sector is largely based on mobile services, given that fixed-line networks are sparse.



Nevertheless, the country continues to attract investment from regional operators, as well as from the national telco SCPT, which in mid-2021 contracted LMS Holding to extend its terrestrial network with an additional 3,000km of fibre. In addition, LMS upgraded SCPT’s landing station at Muanda to 100Gb/s capacity, and built additional networks covering several cities.



Liquid Intelligence Technologies (formerly Liquid Telecom) has also invested in the country as it develops its international network. The DRC provides a digital corridor for the company, enabling it to connect to international submarine cables landing on Africa’s east and west coasts. In late 2021, LIT completed a 5,000km fibre cable which linked up several areas of the country, while it has also teamed up with Facebook to lay an additional 2,000km of fibre (including metro). LIT provides wholesale services to MNOs and ISPs on the network.



Key developments:





Orange Money develops its service in partnership with Flash International;

NuRAN Wireless opens sites in partnership with Orange;

Vodacom contracts Intelsat to provide it with satellite-based backhaul services;

DRC government repeals the mobile device tax, imposes a new tax on the telecom regulator’s services;

Smile Telecom inks restructuring deal;

Airtel acquires 58MHz of additional spectrum in the 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2600MHz bands for $42 million;

Vodacom DRC management is transferred to Vodacom South Africa under a reorganisation plan;

LIT gains license to build the Equiano cable landing station;

Helios Towers completes major tower infrastructure upgrade;

Report update includes operator data to Q1 2022, the regulator’s market data to June 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Vodacom Congo, Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel), Millicom (Tigo), Congo Chine Telecom (CCT, Orange Congo), Africell (Lintel), Société Congolais des Postes et des Télécommunications (SCPT), Tatem Telecom, Gecamines, AfriTel (Starcel), Standard Telecom, Telecel International, Africanus.net, Interconnect (Vodanet), Microcom, Cielux Telecom, Global Broadband Solution (GBS), Afrinet, Congo Korea Telecom, Geolink, ICP Net, Orioncom, PacoNet (Pan African Communication Network), RagaNet, Roffe Hi-Tech, Sattel, Société Internet Congolaise (SIC), Sogetel, Liquid Telecom, O3b Networks, Smile Telecom, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, ZTE.







