Decor Paper Market - Revenues from Furniture & Cabinets sector to Surpass US$ 6 Billion by 2022-2027
Decor Paper Market is expected to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2027, likely to Grow Moderately at 5.5% CAGR during the assessment periodNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decor paper is used in getting quality finishes on wooden materials after impregnating. Décor paper is used in a wide range of colors and weights. Machine-smoothed décor paper has gathered some steam among consumers. Some of the key application areas in the décor paper are flooring, paneling, and furniture surfaces. The demand for light-resistant and chemically inert décor paper has seen noticeable growth. The total worldwide production of wood based panels has already touched 400 mn m3. A key application area is abrasion-resistant laminate flooring.
Demand for décor paper accounts for 9% share of the global flexible paper packaging market.
Home decorating paper is anticipated to see high demand, driving the overall home décor industry, as consumer preferences change across the world. Worldwide sales of décor paper are currently valued at US$ 4.6 Bn. Rising at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027, the global décor paper market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2027.
Europe’s lead in the décor paper market is strongly backed by the flourishing application scenario for décor, flooring, and paneling. FMI envisages that European consumers will account for more than 30% share in the total market value. However, it also points to the healthy demand growth in developing economies within Asian, African, and Middle Eastern regions.
Despite accounting for a mere 4% share in the paper and paperboard production landscape, décor paper market has been observing healthy demand growth recently. FMI attributes this growth to the overall promising trade scenario and mounting consumer preference for aesthetically appealing furniture and décor items. Progressing production scenario of decorative plywood and veneer sheets is benefiting the growth of woodworking sector, thereby favoring sales of décor paper. With visibly improving scope of laminate flooring sector in both developed and developing economies, it is more likely that a range of décor paper will gain ground in coming years.
Leading manufacturers of décor paper are currently strategizing on upgrading aesthetics to cater to evolving specification demands from customers. However, the report opines that primary focal point will be on strategic acquisitions and collaborations.
Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG, one of the market leaders, recently announced the acquisition of Calfornia’s Alameda Co. The former is also investing efforts in expansion across Chinese market for décor paper by collaborating with China’s leading pulp and paper industry operators. Schoeller Technocell recently joined forces with Welbon Group, China’s recognized pulp and specialty paper manufacturer.
Finland-based Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj maintains the strategic focus on M&A, the latest of which is acquisition of Brazilian specialty paper manufacturer, MD Papeis’ Caieiras specialty paper mill. As a part of the expansion strategy across North America, the former recently acquired another specialty paper manufacturer – Expera Specialty Solutions.
Neodecortech S.p.A. recently completed the acquisition of CORBETTA FIA s.r.l.’s laminate production arm. More recently, Schattdecor Group announced acquisition of the US-based Coating Company of Lexington, SC.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started and created worldwide havoc, many markets toppled in the sudden uncertain situation that was created. Consumption of décor paper recorded a negative trend in 2020 amidst lockdown mandates that affected all aspects, from manufacturing to distribution.
Demand for décor paper is anticipated to make a comeback at a steady pace in the post-pandemic era as the world returns to a new normal. Furniture décor paper is expected to be at the helm of the market in terms of demand due to changing lifestyle preferences across the world.
Sales of décor paper, décor glass, décor polystyrene, and other products are anticipated to perform well over the coming years.
Décor Paper Market Key Segment :
On the basis of basis weight
• less than 65 gsm
• 65-80 gsm
• 81-100 gsm
• above 100 gsm
On the basis of product type
• absorbent Kraft paper
• print base paper
• other decor papers
On the basis of application
• low-pressure laminates
• high-pressure laminates
• edge banding papers
On the basis of end use
• furniture & cabinets
• flooring
• panelling
• store fixture
Decor Paper Market: Regional Assessment
On the regional front, Asia Pacific has been a promising regional market. China has been a massively lucrative market, where its growth is driven by the rapid penetration of décor paper manufacturers. North America has seen substantial avenues backed by extensive research in developing specialty paper for wooden markets. Also, the growth in these regional markets have been driven by a favorable macroeconomic dynamics. The strides made by paperboard industry have also pivot the generation of new revenue streams in the décor paper market.
