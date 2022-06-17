Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:44 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Darron Holmes, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 28 year-old Robert Baskerville, of Oxon Hill, MD. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed,

