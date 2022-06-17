Intelligent Drug Discovery Market to be grow at a CAGR of 39.4% in the forecast period of 2027 | Google, Envisagenics

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the demand for intelligent drug discovery.

Market Size – USD 258.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 39.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases.

The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy.

Another market driving the demand for intelligent drug discovery will be the availability of various options to carry out the standard options such as customization capabilities and data mining on the AI platform. However, lack of data sets in drug discovery and scarcity of skilled professionals will hinder market demand.

The global Intelligent Drug Discovery market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Optibrium launched Cerella, an intelligence platform for active learning in drug discovery. Cerella’s architecture combines cloud computing with on-premises deployment offering both scalability and data security.

The software segment held a larger market share, and factors such as less cost and time, low rate of failure, a large number of software developers for the discovery of drugs, and strong demand from big pharmaceuticals are driving the segment’s demand.

Machine learning help in optimizing therapy by integrating clinical and biomedical data with computational models. It is used to build software for combinational therapies and testing drugs. Machine learning offers a lucrative potential for drug discovery and personalized medicine.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Intelligent Drug Discovery market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Intelligent Drug Discovery market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players involved in the market such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.

Regional Outlook of Intelligent Drug Discovery Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

