Intelligent Drug Discovery Market to be grow at a CAGR of 39.4% in the forecast period of 2027 | Google, Envisagenics
The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the adoption of cloud-based applications will drive the demand for intelligent drug discovery.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The intelligent drug technology market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using artificial intelligence. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases.
The growing adoption of cloud-based applications and the expiration of patented drugs will pave the way for new generic and OTC medicines, which will influence market demand. The advancement in deep learning and machine learning will allow pharmaceutical companies to reorganize molecule binding properties with high accuracy.
Another market driving the demand for intelligent drug discovery will be the availability of various options to carry out the standard options such as customization capabilities and data mining on the AI platform. However, lack of data sets in drug discovery and scarcity of skilled professionals will hinder market demand.
The global Intelligent Drug Discovery market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Intelligent Drug Discovery market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Intelligent Drug Discovery market.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Drug Discovery Market on the offering, technology, application, end-user, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Machine Learning
Supervised Learning
Deep Learning
Reinforcement Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Other Technologies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Metabolic Diseases
Immuno-Oncology
Cardiovascular Disease
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes
Key Highlights from the Report
In October 2020, Optibrium launched Cerella, an intelligence platform for active learning in drug discovery. Cerella’s architecture combines cloud computing with on-premises deployment offering both scalability and data security.
The software segment held a larger market share, and factors such as less cost and time, low rate of failure, a large number of software developers for the discovery of drugs, and strong demand from big pharmaceuticals are driving the segment’s demand.
Machine learning help in optimizing therapy by integrating clinical and biomedical data with computational models. It is used to build software for combinational therapies and testing drugs. Machine learning offers a lucrative potential for drug discovery and personalized medicine.
Competitive Outlook:
The global Intelligent Drug Discovery market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Intelligent Drug Discovery market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.
Key players involved in the market such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Bioage, and Envisagenics, among others.
Regional Outlook of Intelligent Drug Discovery Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
