Feed Acidifiers Market Demand 2028 - Rising Awareness About Animal Health Is The Key Factor Driving Revenue Growth

Rising demand for livestock products as a result of an increasing population, increasing consumer spending are major factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Feed Acidifiers Market size is expected to reach USD 4,148.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing consumption of meat products, rising government funding, and growing public awareness about use of feed acidifiers in animal feed are key factors driving market revenue growth. Feed additives are nutritional supplements given to farm animals, which ensure that these animals are well-nourished.

Global feed acidifiers market is expected to be driven by ongoing advancements as a result of continuous Research and Development (R&D) investments and increasing fundings by governments of various countries across the globe. Feed acidifiers, including various organic acids and essential oils, are used as a single product or in combination with two or more acidifiers to achieve high-quality output. Acidifiers are microorganisms that improve balance of pathogenic bacteria in the gut by producing good bacteria. These acidifiers are Non-Digestible Oligosaccharides (NDOs) that act as antibiotics and aid in pathogen reduction, as well as regulate gut cell adhesion. The microflora is modulated by a direct-acting gut, which inhibits pathogen growth.

The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Propionic acid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The most widely used feed acidifier on the market is propionic acid. As an organically based acidifier, its use as a feed additive is advantageous because it is safe for animals, humans, and the environment. Propionic acid is primarily utilized as a nutritional supplement and as an important source of feed additive. It can also be used as a preservative in animal feed since it inhibits bacterial development in molds. Propionic acid's preservation effect aids in prevention of feed nutrient losses and mycotoxin development. Propionic acid also aids in prevention of reproductive issues, digestive issues, and immunological weakness in livestock. Propionic acid's dominance in the feed acidifiers industry is largely due to these factors.

• Dry segment is expected to expand at significant revenue CAGR in the global feed acidifiers market over the forecast period. Because of the ease of use, storage, and transportability, the majority of companies in this market offer their products in dry form.

• Blended compound segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Because blended feed acidifiers are more inexpensive for individual, group, and corporate farmers, they will continue to be the economical choice for feed acidifiers. They are also less difficult to administer to livestock. Their varied makeup makes them easier to digest for livestock.

• Poultry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global feed acidifiers market in 2020. Unlike pig and beef, poultry flesh is commonly consumed and has few religious restrictions. Natural feedstuffs can only cover a portion of a poultry's mineral needs, necessitating the use of feed supplements like acidifiers in feed compositions. Antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) are routinely used in poultry feed to help improve poultry health. These acidifiers help keep the pH in poultry stomachs stable, allowing proteolytic enzymes to activate and operate properly.

• Market in Europe accounted for significant revenue share in the global feed acidifiers market in 2020. Various governments around the European Union have also tightened the rules and regulations governing what European farmers can feed their cattle. Healthy compounds and components, as well as substances and elements that boost livestock's general and gut health, are increasingly required by European governments.

Key Participants:

Major companies profiled in the market report are BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, Kemira Oyj, Perstorp Holding AB, Novus International, Inc., Corbion N.V., Anpario PLC, PeterLabs Holdings Berhad, and JEFO Nutrition Inc.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global feed acidifiers market based on type, nature, form, compound, livestock, and region:

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Propionic Acid

• Formic Acid

• Lactic Acid

• Citric Acid

• Malic Acid

• Sorbic Acid

• Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Organic Feed Acidifiers

• Inorganic Feed Acidifiers

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Dry

• Liquid

Compound Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Blended Compound

• Single Compound

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Poultry

• Swine

• Ruminants

• Aquaculture

• Pets

• Others

