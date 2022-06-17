HIT Holdings Inc enters into a partnership agreement for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
HIT Holdings (HIT) and Center for Development Intelligence (CDI) to present innovative technologies in Web 3.0, NFTs, intelligent vending, and the Metaverse
We Don’t just innovate Software; We Deliver Success!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIT and partners are thrilled to bring an immersive and luminous exhibition of digital technologies to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that will bring communities together for a world-class digital experience.
HIT will lead the design and development of the digital experience for African nations and world cup fans worldwide. HIT will assist and curate the dynamic digital art, fashion, 3D metaverse experiences, gamification, smart vending machines, a digital version of the business lounge, a marketplace for NFT and merchandise, and media coverage. HIT will also leverage its extensive network to bring in essential sponsors and partners. These measures will align with the strategic objectives of the UNDP and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
“We are honored to partner with CDI to build a digital experience for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We are very excited to create a state-of-the-Art experience for fans and enterprises to interact and make a genuine connection between the African nations and the entire world”, said Hussein Abu Hassan, Co-Founder, and President of HIT Holdings.
About HIT Holdings Inc: https://hitinc.io/
HIT Holdings Inc is a Miami- Florida-based corporation focused on new technologies and high innovation. We selectively onboard museum-grade assets that have the potential to appreciate over time by expanding your access to a larger community of collectors. HIT Provides blue-chip grade access for such assets to have liquidity and real-time participation.
About DCN Vending & Marketplace. www.dcnvending.com
DCN is a Partner of HIT Holdings Inc., established in 2019 as an innovative, intelligent digital vending provider. DCN Vending provides complete digital vending machines serving a wide range of high-quality PPE, Food & Beverage, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, NFTs, Electronics, and Health & Fitness Products.
