Visit to "Ikbol" farming enterprise of Jayhun district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on June 16 in Jaihun district, visited the "Ikbol" farming enterprise of the Kumsangir rural jamoat and got familiar with the rational use of land and the cultivation and production of agricultural products.

It should be noted that "Ikbol" farming enterprise was established in 1997 and has 5.4 hectares of land at its disposal. The farm has 10 shareholders involved in the cultivation of agricultural products, including cereals, vegetables and melons.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while becoming familiar with the vegetation and productivity of agricultural crops during re-sowing, especially corn for fodder and gourds, expressed satisfaction with the experience of the farmers of Jayhun district and called the fruits of their united work worthy of an example.

It was reported that shareholders on the lands of the farm grow cereals, including wheat, barley, corn for fodder, lentils, peas, mung beans, beans, as well as gourds and vegetables, such as potatoes, onions, carrots, garlic, watermelons, melons, seed onion, beetroot, pumpkin, turnip and radish.

According to farmers, this year they have harvested from 50 to 60 centners of wheat per hectare. After harvesting barley and wheat, the shareholders carry out re-sowing, mainly corn for fodder, vegetables and melons. Currently, the growing season of agricultural crops is going well, watering and providing mineral fertilizers are carried out in a timely manner. According to farmers, favorable weather conditions this year have a positive effect on the yield of grain and other crops.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that more than 130 tons of onions were harvested from two hectares of land sown in this farm. Along with grains, vegetables and melons, the "Ikbol" farm also arranged sowing of alfalfa for fodder.

