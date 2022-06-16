Visit to "Hoji Yusuf" farming enterprise and the exhibition of agricultural products in Jayhun district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on June 16 in Jaihun district, got familiar with the process of re-sowing in "Hoji Yusuf" farming enterprise of the Kumsangir rural community.

It should be noted that "Hoji Yusuf" farm has 3 hectares of land at its disposal, where 6 shareholders work, who are famous as experienced farmers. The farm was founded in 2009, the shareholders effectively use each plot of land, grow and produce various types of agricultural products.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, held a warm conversation with the shareholders of the farm and highly appreciated the fruitful work of the farmers. Due to the autumn sowing of wheat, farmers grew an average of 50 centners of grain per hectare, and sowed corn and other crops on empty lands.

In order to use the land effectively after harvesting the main crop, farmers grow vegetables and melons. The cultivation of all types of agricultural products is established in compliance with agrotechnical measures, which allows to get the desired harvest.

The shareholders of the farm not only provide for their families, but also offer the fruits of their labor in the country's consumer market. Efficient use of land contributes to the improvement of the level and quality of life of shareholders from year to year.

Shareholders planted alfalfa on selected plots of land to provide livestock with nutritious roughage. After harvesting corn for feed, its leaves and stalks are also harvested in order to hatch without loss of livestock after the winter period.

Here, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, visited an exhibition of agricultural products of workers from 6 rural communities and the village of Jayhun district. A variety of agricultural products were presented at the exhibition, including cereals, vegetables, melons, fruits, dried fruits and canned products, which testifies to the selfless work of the inhabitants of Jaihun district.