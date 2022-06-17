MEDIA ADVISORY - Bay Area School Children Send ‘Hugs’ to Ukraine
Local Ukrainian Group Ensures DeliveryCAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WHAT: Media Availability for Hugs for Ukraine Donation
WHERE: Hearts for Ukraine Warehouse: 1191 N 5th St. San Jose, CA 95112
WHEN: June 18, 2022 - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHO: Hearts for Ukraine Spokesperson Leon Kogan
Zane and Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, Managing Partner of Aesthetx
Local school children and families
On Saturday, June 18, 2022, local school children will gather to pack boxes full of supplies to send to Ukraine, but this shipment will include something extra for the children of the war who are dealing with the unthinkable.
“Hugs for Ukraine” was the brainchild of 7-year-old, 1st grader Zane Zeidler, whose mom Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler of Aesthetx recently donated thousands in medical supplies to the group Hearts for Ukraine, a local grassroots organization of Bay Area residents with ties to the war torn country.
When he heard about his mom’s generosity, the younger Zeidler wanted to give as well, so he rallied his friends to pen letters containing uplifting messages and ‘hugs’ for the kids in Ukraine.
Hearts for Ukraine has sent more than 15 tons of supplies to Ukraine since the start of the war.
The group has cracked the code when it comes to getting items delivered into Ukraine and into the hands of those who need it most.
ABOUT AESTHETX:
Aesthetx is led by a team of three nationally renowned, multispecialty physicians, Dr. Kamakshi R. Zeidler, Dr. R. Laurence Berkowitz and Dr. Amelia Hausauer.
The practice is founded on upholding the highest standards in medicine combined with application of the latest, state-of-the-art, scientifically proven technology.
This type of giving is just one of the amazing ways Aesthetx gives back to the community. It’s part of their holistic approach to medicine - community wellness goes hand in hand with patient wellness.
For more information on Aesthetx visit their website or call (408) 559-7177.
ABOUT HEARTS FOR UKRAINE:
Its mission is to help save lives in Ukraine by delivering critical supplies directly to hospitals, shelters, schools, orphanages, nursing homes, refugee support centers, and the territorial defense forces of Ukraine.
They keep a growing list of over 60 organizations in Ukraine and call upon each one of them to ask what exactly they need so they can make targeted deliveries without wasting money on storing non-essential goods. Supplies are collected in California and then flown to Europe to be delivered to Lviv, Ukraine through volunteers.
