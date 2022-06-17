The Quantum AI Institute Announces the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit Scheduled for 28 June 2022
Business leaders should integrate quantum computing in their corporate strategy to command the strength of their financial performance throughout the quantum industry life cycle.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced the launch of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit. This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading chief executives in quantum computing. This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am ET. To access the live broadcast online, please click here.
“Quantum is not a distant fantasy. There’s been a rapid rise in companies securing application specific quantum patents globally, particularly in key markets such as: China and the United States. One of many examples is Goldman Sachs’s U.S. Patent No. 10783446B1 filed seven years ago — in 2015 — titled: Quantum Solver for Financial Calculations,” said Maëva Ghonda, Chair.
“Despite unending challenges that companies regularly tackle, business leaders should integrate quantum computing in their corporate strategy to command the strength of their financial performance throughout the quantum industry life cycle,” added Maëva Ghonda, Chair. “Quantum is an IP-intensive industry. For many large organizations, successful preparation of the anticipated quantum-enabled disruption necessitates forming strategic partnerships with quantum computing leaders now. To ensure freedom to operate in key markets, some companies need to identify anchor partners now to serve as catalysts to effectively deploy relevant quantum-enabled solutions throughout the quantum industry life cycle. The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where business leaders, institutional investors and other key decision makers will acquire critical knowledge from today’s quantum computing leaders to establish a resilient quantum computing strategy.”
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit will feature the following global leaders:
* Opening Remarks: Maëva Ghonda, Chair and Global Quantum Computing Intellectual Property (IP) Expert
* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Featured Presentation: Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq Technologies
Roundtable Discussion:
* Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq Technologies
* Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing
* John Levy, CEO of SEEQC
*Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, Deputy Director at the United States Air Force Research Laboratory
* Dr. Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission
For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website by clicking here.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences including quantum computing education courses, conferences, multimedia content as well as various other innovative quantum programs such as the 30 quantum computing education courses and quantum computing events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) the world's largest technical professional organization.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
