Carper Applauds Passage of Historic Veterans Benefits Bill

DELAWARE, June 16 - WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), a 23-year veteran of the Navy and the last Vietnam veteran serving in the Senate, today spoke on the Senate floor after Senate passage of the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, legislation that would expand VA health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to hazardous toxins while serving overseas.

“I have been privileged to serve our country and my state in many different roles. But there was no greater privilege than serving in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves for a total of 23 years. And as the last serving Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Senate, I am proud to have supported this bill,” said Carper. “This is a historic bill for our nation's veterans. It does right by an entire generation of veterans who have defended our nation over the past two decades, and it’s going to bring millions of new veterans into the VA for their health care, including mental health care. These new benefits, which our veterans earned through their service to our nation, are going to make a real difference for our veterans and their families.”

Senator Carper’s full remarks may be viewed HERE.

