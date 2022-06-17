Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 56th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the 300 block of 56th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:50 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located evidence of gunfire. Further investigation revealed a suspect approached a victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old Richard Price, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).