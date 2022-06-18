Dangbei Mars Pro Review: A Superb 4K Home Projector
This article will review the Dangbei Mars Pro, a Superb 4K Home projector, from several perspectives.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei released a flagship 4K laser projector a few months ago. This home projector is a decent projector in terms of appearance and internal system. It also can offer good conditions for you to create a private home theater. This article will introduce this home projector in detail.
First, let's take a look at the appearance of Dangbei Mars Pro. It uses environmentally friendly high-end materials, large glass panels, and metal wind materials, showing a unique sense of technology; the key to the opening of this home projector combines convenience and fashion, and the design of the button is full of touch. The appearance of the entire projector is closely related to the family scene, supporting pendant mounting and multi-square projection.
Then we discuss the picture quality of Dangbei Mars Pro. In terms of parameters, DangBei Mars Pro has 3200ANSI Lumens. Even in the scene of opening lights during the day and night, the Dangbei Mars Pro home projector can bring you colorful and bright pictures. This home projector uses a 4K UHD super clear display chip, with an 8.3 million pixel display, and supports 4K ultra-clear decoding. At the same time, he also introduced AlLPD technology homologous with the cinema, which means that you can feel the high brightness picture and a wider color gamut when you use the projector. In addition, this 4K laser projector is also equipped with HDR10+dynamic technology and Dolby & DTS sound effects to create an immersive private 4K theater for you.
Another aspect that makes the Dangbei Mars Pro an all-in-one projector is its built-in streaming interface. It uses an Android 9.0 operating system, which allows you to find all the content you need conveniently. It has a built-in system, Emotn OS, which has an Emotn store where you can download all the apps you want through the community.
It is worth mentioning that Dangbei Mars Pro upgrades the configuration to provide users with a large RAM 4GB+ ROM 128GB. This allows users to download various files and applications without worrying about slowing down the system, satisfying more of their needs. If you like to watch a wide variety of movies, memory is extreme. Dangbei Mars Pro has a great advantage in this aspect of memory and can create a wonderful movie night for you.
At last, there show the installation of Dangbei Mars Pro. Dangbei Mars Pro home projector is a standard-throw projector, though it is on the shorter end of the range. Typical set-ups need about 9 feet of distance for a 100” screen. It’s very flexible within that space, supporting wall/ceiling mounts, tripods, or table-top installations, and it can be set up either in front of or behind the screen.
Its intelligent adaption technology corrects the image keystone, focus, and alignment using an integrated sensor, with no need for manual tweaking. This keeps going during the movie, with an obstacle avoidance feature that turns the lamp on if someone gets too close and automatic realignment if the projector is bumped during playback.
In conclusion, Dangbei Mars Pro has many diverse and innovative features and has a vast memory space. The price of this superb 4k home projector is $1,599, which is a decent price as compared to its’ competitors.
