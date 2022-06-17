What types of projector screens are available? How to choose the screen?
Do I need to buy a projector screen? Is a projector screen worth it? What is it for? Are there different types of projector screens? How to choose a screen?NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The classification of projector screens is fairly diverse and is categorized by material, structure, technology, etc. Different types of screens perform different functions and effects.
Structures
1. Manual screens
The screen needs to be pulled down manually when in use and needs to be hung on steel pegs.
2. Self-locking screens
Adopting a hand-pull self-locking device, it can make the screen stay in any position, easy to operate, and suitable for any place.
3. Electric screens
The screen can be easily controlled up and down by the remote control.
4. Bracket screens
Composed of curtain and tripod, simple installation and easy to carry.
5. Retractable screens
A box will be the screen shelf all packed inside. When using, open the box, the curtain is automatically raised by air pressure, and it occupies less space than the bracket screen.
6. Frame screens
A fixed picture frame curtain is made of an aluminum frame, which will be pulled flat by buckle springs. The advantage is that it is flat and much cheaper. The disadvantage is that when exposed to the air for a long time, it is easy to be dusted and polluted, and it is easy to oxidize and discolor.
The choice of the screens should be based on the specific use of the scene. If the projection is mostly fixed at a location, then framed and stretched screens are your best choice. If you need to move the screen to different places, a portable projection screen (bracket screen or retractable screen) will go the best.
Materials
1. White plastic/grey plastic
White plastic is directly made of coarse white grain fabric without surface treatment, so when you touch its surface with your hand, you can feel the rich texture. The advantage is that it can express the performance of the projector in its original form without any modification, with low gain, large viewing angle, and natural color.
A gray screen is often called "high contrast screen", can absorb more ambient light than the white screen, so that the black bit on the screen can be maintained. Its characteristics are high brightness, high contrast, good color reproduction, clear imaging, large field of view, soft light, etc.
2. Metal
A metal screen is a kind of hard screen that is coated a layer of tight and fine metal molecules outside the resin plate to form a honeycomb array, so that the interference light waves incident from around the array oscillates, attenuates and is absorbed.
It is characterized by good flatness, not easy to damage, long service life, large gain and high brightness of the screen. Especially when displaying dynamic video or pictures, the strong sense of hierarchy and depth makes the image vivid and vivid, especially suitable for movie, 3D animation and game display.
3. Glassfiber
Glassfiber screen is divided into white glass fiber and gray glass fiber. The backing is made of woven glass threads and the surface is coated with a PVC material with a special projection effect. Because of the support of the glass fiber backing, it does not need to be flattened, and will stretch naturally.
Glass fiber screen in the retention of the advantages of white plastic screen, to make up and add the following differences.
1, moisture and mildew resistant; 2, easy to clean; 3, in the case of temperature differences and climate change, the screen can also be kept flat; 4, high gain and high contrast.
4.Glass bead
The coating of optical crystal glass spheres is added to the surface, and when you touch its surface with your hand, you can feel the fine glass bead particles coming off. The characteristics are a sharp sense of focus and vitality, high gain, and small viewing angle. The most important feature is the "light return", that is, the reflected light returns in the direction of the incident light, which is also a reason for the high gain, and has a certain "collection" effect on light.
5. Anti-light screen
According to the different principles of anti-light, anti-light screen can be divided into the use of physical structure to achieve the anti-light effect and the use of optical coating to achieve anti-light.
Features are: anti-light, filtering, absorbing away ambient light, can make the best projection effect during the day.
Screen size
The projector screen ratio is commonly 4:3, 16:9 and 2.35:1. Families buying projection curtains generally choose 16:9 and 2.35:1, while the vast majority of families choose 16:9.
Therefore, the ratio of 16:9 screen is the best choice with the current mainstream home projector, but also the best choice for ordinary families to use in the living room.
Alice Freeman
projector 1
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other