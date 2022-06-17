Submit Release
I-10 Travel Alert: Plan for I-10 closures this weekend in Phoenix area (June 17-20)

I-10BroadwayCurvePhotoADOTLookingSEtheWBI-10ramptoSR143file2021.jpgPHOENIX – Interstate 10 drivers in the Phoenix area should allow extra travel time and plan for detours using other freeways this weekend (June 17-20) due to a series of improvement project closures, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The following weekend closures will affect travel to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor International Airport and other destinations:

  • Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 20) for bridge and utility work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Primary Detour: Drivers can detour on eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe/Chandler area and use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.
  • Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (June 19) for bridge and utility work. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 in the Ahwatukee/Chandler area closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler boulevards closed. Primary Detour: Drivers can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Traffic also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Note: Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from noon Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 20).
  • Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 and 107th Avenue in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 20) for bridge deck joint construction. Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 83rd avenues closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Thomas Road closed. Primary Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including McDowell or Buckeye roads.
  • Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 18) for tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. PRIMARY DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 starting at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
  • Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (The “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (June 20) for tunnel maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. PRIMARY DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

