Announcement of the List of Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund’s Incentive Basic Funds for 2022

MACAU, June 16 - In accordance with the provisions of Article 39, paragraph 1, of Law No. 7/2017 (Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System), the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) will distribute a one-time incentive basic fund to 9,515 non-mandatory central provident fund’s account owners who are eligible for the funds for the first time. Those who have already been distributed the funds before are not entitled to the funds again.

The list of incentive basic funds for 2022 was announced today (16th June). According to the provisions of Article 39, paragraph 1, of Law No. 7/2017 (Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System), the account owner who was still alive on 1 January 2022 and who satisfied all the following requirements for the first time in 2021, his/her individual account will be injected 10,000 patacas, without any formalities:

He/she must be a permanent resident of the Macao SAR; He/she must have attained 22 years of age; He/she must have stayed in the Macao SAR for at least 183 days.

Account owners who had stayed in Macao for less than 183 days in 2021 due to reasons prescribed by law can file an objection statement. They only need to fill out the relevant form and submit together with the supporting documents to a service point of the FSS, or a Public Services Centre under the Municipal Affairs Bureau. They may get a ticket number in advance or make an appointment, through the "Macao One Account" mobile application or the website (booking.gov.mo).

Residents may check the list or related information through the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, the 24-hour voice hotline at 2823 0230 or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.