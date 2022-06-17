Public Safety Campaign Focuses on Water Conservation and Responsible Use and Safe Disposal of State-Approved Fireworks
“Let Your Fireworks Take a Bath!”
TNT Fireworks Launches New Public Safety Campaign Focusing on Water Conservation and the Responsible Use and Safe Disposal of State-Approved Fireworks:
“Let Your Fireworks Take a Bath!”
Soak Your Fireworks in a Bucket of Water When the Show is Over
SACRAMENTO, CA (June 17, 2022) – TNT® Fireworks (TNT), California’s leading wholesale distributor of California State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane Fireworks, today announced the launch of its new 2022 public safety campaign focusing on water conservation and the responsible use and disposal of state-approved fireworks.
The campaign features a public service announcement that stresses how “water is a critical part of California’s way of life” and how this 4th of July, Californians can use their water wisely by using a bucket of “gray water” from their bathtub to safely soak and dispose of their used state-approved fireworks.
Piccolo Pete, one of TNT’s most popular and iconic trademarked products, takes the stage in the new campaign, encouraging consumers to save household gray water and use it to give used fireworks a cool overnight soak after the show when he encourages Californians to “Let Your Fireworks Take a Bath!”.
“As the California drought heads into its third punishing summer and Southern Californians are facing unprecedented water cutbacks and Central Valley farmers are struggling, it’s incumbent on all of us to use water wisely,” stated TNT President Carson Anderson. “Just as Piccolo Pete says, ‘If we all work together, we can make a difference for our state’s future!’”
TNT urges that when your state-approved fireworks show is over, and the used fireworks have cooled, completely submerge them in a large bucket of water and soak them until thoroughly saturated. Smaller used fireworks should take a bath for at least an hour, while larger ones need to soak overnight.
For many, barbeques and backyard fireworks are a family tradition. TNT Fireworks promotes three key messages to ensure your 4th of July celebration is a safe and responsible one:
• Be Safe: Be selective when choosing a location to use fireworks. A dry, flat surface such as concrete, dirt or pavement away from structures, dry grass or trees is the agreed upon safest place to set off state-approved fireworks. Always read and follow instructions on each state-approved firework.
• Stay Legal: Be aware of local firework laws, and only use State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane Fireworks. Observe local laws and use good common sense.
• Act Responsibly: Have a sober adult present and handling your display. Be considerate of noise concerns for neighbors and pets. Have a hose ready and “Let Your Fireworks Take a Bath!” in a bucket of gray water overnight after you have finished your display. Then clean up your display area!
Over 2000 nonprofits in over 296 California communities (click here for the of list Open Communities) are relying more than ever on the funds they raise by selling California State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane Fireworks each Fourth of July. These nonprofits range from well-established organizations that deliver critical services for large numbers of people to tiny groups that fill a specific niche with the help they provide in their community. Each year these nonprofits collectively net approximately $35 million that helps advance education, improve lives, and provide a critical component of California’s social services safety net.
“We are in the business of helping nonprofit organizations raise money to fund positive impacts on the youth, seniors, disadvantaged, veterans, sports, and school programs in your community!” Anderson concluded.
Click here to view a video of Piccolo Pete’s new safety and water conservation video.
ABOUT TNT® FIREWORKS
TNT Fireworks is not only the state’s largest wholesale distributor of California State Fire Marshal-Approved, Safe and Sane Fireworks, but is also the nation’s leading consumer fireworks company. TNT Fireworks recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. What started as a roadside newsstand in Florence, AL, is now a fourth-generation family-owned business operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, as well as the United Kingdom and Canada.
For more than 100 years, TNT has set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality in the fireworks industry. For more information about TNT Fireworks’ commitment to these principles, visit If you are not part of the solution you are part of the problem.
