Statewide Unemployment Rate Stable, Payroll Jobs Up in May

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +12,800 in May, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The April monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +9,300 to +6,400 jobs. The April unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.6 percent. The May payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.





In May, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Leisure and Hospitality (+6,000), Educational and Health Services (+3,300) and Construction (+2,600). The industry sectors that reported monthly payroll declines were: Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-800), Other Services (-800) and Mining (-100).





said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "The Pritzker Administration, alongside IDES and local partners, continues to work toward a stronger and more sustainable workforce system. We encourage job seekers and businesses across the state to visit "We're pleased to see the continuation of Illinois' economic growth,""The Pritzker Administration, alongside IDES and local partners, continues to work toward a stronger and more sustainable workforce system. We encourage job seekers and businesses across the state to visit Get Hired Illinois or IllinoisJobLink.com for today's latest resources."





"Over the past year, Illinois has made long-term sustainable progress in adding jobs and lowering unemployment since the state fully re-opened in June 2021," said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. "We're encouraged to see gains in the leisure and hospitality, construction and education sectors and continue to support our workforce through training and programs for job seekers."





The state's unemployment rate was +1.0 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for May, which was 3.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was down -1.9 percentage points from a year ago when it was at 6.5 percent.





Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +249,700 jobs, with gains across nearly all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases were: Leisure and Hospitality (+84,600), Professional and Business Services (+43,500), and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+41,900). The Mining sector (-300) was the only industry sector that reported an over-the-year decline in payroll employment. In May, total nonfarm payrolls were up +4.3 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +4.5 percent in the nation.





The number of unemployed workers was up from the prior month, a +0.5 percent increase to 297,800 and was down -27.1 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was up +0.2 percent over-the-month and up +2.5 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.





In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois , a new one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL), the state's largest job search engine, which recently showed 45,680 posted resumes with 171,682 available jobs.





Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs - by Major Industry



Monthly 2017-2021 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 2017-2021 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. "Other Services" include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.









About the Department of Employment Security