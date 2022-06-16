Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,987 in the last 365 days.

Carlton man named 2021 ATV Safety Instructor of the Year

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named Eric Senarighi, a Carlton resident and president of the Carlton County Riders ATV Club, as the 2021 ATV Safety Instructor of the Year.

Senarighi is a longtime ATV enthusiast who has taught ATV safety, through the club and individually, for years. The club trains about 100 kids per year during classes in the spring and fall. In addition to prioritizing responsible habits and providing students the foundation for a lifetime of safe riding, Senarighi focuses on outreach that ensures ATV riders maintain positive relationships with landowners and others.

"Carlton County is a great place to ride, and that's due in no small part to Eric's dedication to all aspects of the sport," said Lt. Scott Staples, who supervises DNR conservation officers in District 10. "The people in Carlton County and beyond are lucky to have someone like him to ensure the riding opportunities today will be there in the future as well."

Senarighi was instrumental in the creation of a memorial ATV ride called "Klick it for Kyle," which reminds riders of the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts and practicing safe riding behavior. The ride is in memory of Kyle Ringhoffer, who died in 2019 in a utility terrain vehicle accident. He also organizes an annual "Friendship Ride" in which club members give ATV rides to disabled young adults, and a "Lids for Kids" program in which each student who completes the Carlton County Riders ATV safety training course receives a brand-new helmet. As part of the program, 150 students have received helmets.

Senarighi is among the nearly 1,000 volunteer ATV safety instructors who work with DNR conservation officers to deliver ATV safety training certification. Details about safety courses and training are available on the DNR website, as are ATV regulations.

You just read:

Carlton man named 2021 ATV Safety Instructor of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.