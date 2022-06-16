Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Friday, June 17

June 16, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting

on Friday, June 17

BALTIMORE, MD (June 16, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. to conduct interviews for the position of State Board Executive Director.

Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-06-17.aspx

The session is expected to conclude from executive session at 2:30 p.m.

# # #

6.17. 22 MSBE Special Meeting Press Release