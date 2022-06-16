Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,988 in the last 365 days.

MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson

MEMORANDUM

TO: Colonel Roger Young, Division Director, FWC

Shannon M. Martin, Mayor, City of Port St. Lucie

Sean Mitchell, County Chair, St. Lucie County

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: June 16, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson

 

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was killed at the age of 35 after a vehicle accident while on duty. He graduated from the FWC Law Enforcement Academy and began working for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 2007. Patterson was a member of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit. He will be remembered for his service and sacrifice for the people of Florida.

To honor the memory of Patterson and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the FWC Division of Law Enforcement South Region Alpha in West Palm Beach, Florida, St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, and the City Hall of Port St. Lucie, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on June 17, 2022.

###

You just read:

MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.