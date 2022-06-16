MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson

MEMORANDUM

TO: Colonel Roger Young, Division Director, FWC

Shannon M. Martin, Mayor, City of Port St. Lucie

Sean Mitchell, County Chair, St. Lucie County

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: June 16, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was killed at the age of 35 after a vehicle accident while on duty. He graduated from the FWC Law Enforcement Academy and began working for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 2007. Patterson was a member of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit. He will be remembered for his service and sacrifice for the people of Florida.

To honor the memory of Patterson and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the FWC Division of Law Enforcement South Region Alpha in West Palm Beach, Florida, St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, and the City Hall of Port St. Lucie, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on June 17, 2022.

###