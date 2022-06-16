Lane Restrictions Next Week on Herndon Bypass Road in Jackson Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township, Northumberland County, for maintenance work.



On Tuesday, June 21 through Monday, June 27, there will be lane restrictions on Herndon Bypass Road between Route 147 and Route 225 while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew installs U-drains. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, if possible.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

