Route 3004 McLaughlin Run Road Roundabout Project Enters the Next Phase of Work Monday in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the next phase of the McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) roundabout project in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 20 weather permitting.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, McMillan Road will close to traffic in each direction between McLaughlin Run Road and Woodlands Circle for 57 consecutive days through August 15, as work enters the next phase of the roundabout construction. Traffic on McMillan Road will be detoured via McLaughlin Run Road, Route 19 (Washington Road) and Fort Couch Road.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction on McLaughlin Run Road and Lesnett Road as three temporary traffic signals guide motorists through the intersection. Crews will continue to build an arch culvert at the intersection.

This $4.67 million project will convert the signalized McLaughlin Run Road and Lesnett/McMillan Road intersection into a free-flowing single-lane roundabout. Additional work includes, replacement of two structures, sidewalks and ADA curb cut ramp installation, guide rail and drainage improvements, sign updates, lighting upgrades and pavement marking installation. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Work will be conducted in nine construction phases. The overall work will conclude in the Fall 2022.

Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

