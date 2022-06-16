Submit Release
Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 230 (Market Street) in Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A 2.3-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 230 (Market Street) in Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, the contractor will begin work on Monday, June 20.

This project consists of roadway and shoulder resurfacing, milling, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, sign updates, new pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 230 from Mill Road in West Donegal Township, through Elizabethtown Borough to Larkspur Lane in Mount Joy Township. 


Motorists may encounter lane closures under flagging Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Access will be maintained to residences and businesses.


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


This project is expected to be completed by September 7, 2022.


New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,696,077 project.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


