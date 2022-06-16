Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,984 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Brief Sup­port­ing Louisiana’s Redis­trict­ing Maps, Oppos­ing Court-Ordered Race-Based Gerrymandering

Attorney General Paxton joined an Alabama-led amicus brief in the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in support of Louisiana’s new electoral redistricting map. In the lower court, the left-leaning NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union sued Louisiana, arguing that the state’s redistricting efforts were “racist.” The district court ruled against the state, concluding that the state did not “meet the standards set forth in the Voting Rights Act” and directed the Louisiana Legislature to create an additional majority black district. Louisiana appealed.  

The amicus brief urges the Court of Appeals to stay the lower court’s order. Louisiana’s redistricting map was, in fact, race-neutral. The district court wrongfully blocked the map and required the state to gerrymander a district based on race because of its mistaken belief that the Voting Rights Act trumps the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the laws.  

Read the amicus brief here

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Brief Sup­port­ing Louisiana’s Redis­trict­ing Maps, Oppos­ing Court-Ordered Race-Based Gerrymandering

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.