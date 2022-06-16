RIDOH Recommends Reopening Easton's Beach and Fogland Beach for Swimming; New Advisory for Goddard State Park Beach

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends re-opening Easton's Beach in Newport and Fogland Beach in Tiverton for swimming because bacteria counts there have returned to safe levels. RIDOH recommends the closure of Goddard State Park Beach in Warwick for swimming due to high bacteria level.

RIDOH officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.