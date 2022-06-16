Update: Temporary closure of I-29 near Loveland rescheduled for Friday night, June 24

ATLANTIC, Iowa – June 16, 2022 – A bridge replacement project on Pottawattamie County Road G-12 over Interstate 29 near Loveland requires closing I-29 to traffic to allow crews to remove the existing bridge beginning on Friday night, June 24 at 8 p.m., until Monday, June 27 at 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Portable message signs will direct traffic onto a detour route using U.S. 30, U.S. 75, I-29, and I-680.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Scott Suhr at 712-243-7627 or scott.suhr@iowadot.us