Second tagged bass caught for TrophyCatch’s 10-Tag Celebration! Eight remain swimming across the state

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration continues with big fish worth big prizes!

The second tagged bass was caught on Newnans Lake on June 11 by RJ Crawford, an angler from High Springs. Crawford was taking out his new boat for the first time and got lucky. He said they were coming back from a day of boating and fishing and decided to drop one last line.

“I have only went fishing a couple times in the last three or four years; I am a bit rusty,” said RJ Crawford, the second angler to catch one of the 10 pink-tagged bass this season. He has had three TrophyCatch approvals already since 2015 so he was already familiar with the program and the required bass-on-scale photo needed to document his catch.

“The fishing was better there (at Newnans Lake) than it had been in years,” said Crawford. “I would go out and fish there again.”

FWC’s recent work on aquatic habitat restoration and bass stocking efforts on Newnans Lake contributed to the good fishing conditions Crawford noticed. Also, the naturally high water levels due to plentiful rain helps keep fisheries thriving.

TAG! You’re it! Will you be the next lucky angler to catch a pink-tagged bass? Each pink tag wins a $5,000 gift card to Bass Pro Shops, $1,000 to shop at AFTCO and a chance to win an additional $10,000!

Two out of ten tags are already caught with the first tagged bass caught in May. Eight more pink-tagged bass are still swimming in: Lake George; Lake Talquin; Lake Walk-in-Water; Tenoroc Fish Management Area; Lake Trafford; Lake Istokpoga; Lake Rousseau; and Johns Lake. The 10-tag Celebration ends on Sept. 30 and must meet the requirements for TrophyCatch submission.

For the latest news about the TrophyCatch 10-TAG Celebration subscribe to the program’s topic email (select “TrophyCatch” under “Freshwater Fishing”). For more information about the TrophyCatch program or the 10-TAG Celebration, email KP Clements at Kp.Clements@MyFWC.com