TechStar Announces it has been has been appointed as FLEXIM’s Official Manufacture in multiple states.
DEER PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechStar is pleased to announce that FLEXIM has recently appointed them as their official manufacturer's representative in Texas, Oklahoma, Northern Arkansas and Eastern New Mexico.
Houston, TX: TechStar is proud to announce an expansion of its already robust offering of flow measurement instrumentation solutions. The company has strategically partnered with FLEXIM, the technological leader in the field of non-invasive ultrasonic flow measurement with ultrasound. TechStar’s existing customers and prospects in Texas, Oklahoma, Northern Arkansas and Eastern New Mexico will now be able to access full line FLEXIM’s clamp-on ultrasonic measurement systems for liquids and gases. TechStar has provided comprehensive service offerings for more than twenty years. TechStar's extensive experience representing high-profile instrumentation manufacturers has allowed them to become the newest sales representative of FLEXIM products. The new strategic partnership between TechStar and FLEXIM brings an entirely new level of quality and service to the region for ultrasonic flow measurements. With a combined 50 years of experience in the process industry, the two companies combined understanding of the needs of the process industry, make the partnership a powerhouse for customer-driven solutions and services.
TechStar will continue its mission of providing quality products while working with its customers to guarantee that all their needs are met regarding flow measurement necessities and all instrumentations needs. TechStar serves as a single point of contact for instrumentation solutions, including assistance in purchasing, setting up, maintaining, and training on their manufacturers' equipment and technology.
About FLEXIM:
FLEXIM has for 30 years worked to become the leader of non-invasive clamp-on ultrasonic flow measurement. Today, non-invasive, ultrasonic flow measurement is only an outsider measuring technique in the technical sense: Clamp-on ultrasonic transducers are simply attached to the outside of the pipe – without any interruption to operation or any risk of leakage. FLEXIM’s products meet the highest requirements of industrial production, namely the highest level of safety for people and the environment on the one hand and the highest level of plant availability on the other, the former outsiders have long since become extremely popular.
About TechStar:
TechStar has been providing full-service instrumentation, analytical devices, training, and application solutions since 2001. As a leading manufacturer representative in the oil and gas, energy, water/wastewater, food and beverage, and all process industries, TechStar's world-class solutions include instrumentation and analytical services that encompass the entire lifecycle of their products. TechStar has a strong presence in the Southwest, and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, and has recently expanded its reach throughout the mountain states of Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
