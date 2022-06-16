Animated Short ‘Friendship’ Now Being Submitted to Film Festivals Globally

Friendship Poster A 'Friendship' Birthday A 'Friendship' Sleepover

Friendship’s universal story of human connection draws from the personal experience of Asian-American Director and Producer Lin Tam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmix – the studio behind ‘Friendship’, an animated short film recognizing the beauty in friendships that stand the test of time – is excited to announce that the film is now being submitted to film festivals around the world.

Animated in ‘2.5D’, a 3d environment mixed with 2d characters, ‘Friendship’ follows Lisa and Amy, who form a connection despite having different personalities and ethnicities. They meet at an age of innocence, grow through adolescent milestones together, and lose touch as family and career pull them in unique directions. Yet, they have a connection that keeps their relationship alive throughout life’s celebrations and challenges.

That is what ‘Friendship’ is all about: the beauty of lifelong friendships that remain priceless, no matter how much time has passed.

“The film was inspired by a childhood friend I met in high school; regardless of our physical distance, we have been able to remain life long friends to this day,” said Lin Tam, Director and Producer of ‘Friendship’. “In addition to that inspiration, I've often heard how the film has played a role in people reconnecting with friends that they may have lost touch with over the years. I knew once this film was made it had the potential to heal and extend a lifeline of friendship to draw people out of loneliness and depression. After all, our friends are an extension of our family that we care for and love.”

She added, “The response we have received so far from audiences has been nothing short of heartwarming, which makes me hope that there is more in store for ‘Friendship’. Considering the richness of these characters and the depth of their environment, this short has the potential to reach many more lives, perhaps through a medium such as a TV show.”

