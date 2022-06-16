Agriculture Drones Market Growing at a CAGR 35.1% | Key Player - Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC

Emergen Research Logo

The rapid demand for food due to the growing population and technological advancement is driving the market.

Market Size – USD 873.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 35.1%, Market trends – Initiatives taken by the government.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Drones market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly due to the advancement in technology. These drones are used to perform surveys on farms, and it is used to collect information, store for future purposes, and to combine and to use it for analysis. These drones are also applicable in maintaining the precision of the level of pesticides and insecticides used on the crops. They are also used to monitor the irrigation system and labor performance.

Certain factors such as a high level of awareness regarding agricultural drones, advancements in farming technology, and investments into venture funding, which boosts productivity. The growth in yield and initiative took by the government across the globe to support the market will foster the agricultural drones market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/334

The global Agriculture Drones market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Agriculture Drones sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented into global Agriculture Drones Market on the basis of component, integrant, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/334

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, the Indian Agricultural Department announced its plan for the deployment of drones in the areas of Rajasthan, India, as well as in the areas of the monsoon period for the anti-locust operations. The locust attack leads to massive crop destruction.

The hardware segment held a significant market share of 52.8% in the year 2019. On June 5, 2019, Amazon announced the release of its latest hybrid drone, which uses a combination of depth cameras, thermal cameras, and sonar to detect any hazards.

The smart greenhouse segment uses agricultural drones for safe inspection of structural components. Farmers use live video feed so that they can safely inspect the structural systems from the ground.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Agriculture Drones market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Agriculture Drones market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players include Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-drones-market

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Agriculture Drones market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Agriculture Drones market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/334

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Agriculture Drones market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/334

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

tax management market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tax-management-market

calcium formate market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcium-formate-market

energy as a service market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

irrigation automation

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/irrigation-automation-market

smart water management market

https://www.google.bj/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-water-management-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-agriculture-drones-market

Agriculture Drones Market