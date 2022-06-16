Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,915 in the last 365 days.

Missouri AG Opposes USDA’s Guidance Restricting Federal Funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office joined states in opposing the USDA Nutrition Services Civil Rights Division’s guidance proposing regulations on state agencies’ federal financial assistance on the basis of gender and sexual orientation discrimination.

“The USDA is requiring schools to comply with their gender identity agenda and other guidelines in order to receive federal lunch assistance, which helps Missouri’s most vulnerable children in rural and urban areas,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “With this guidance, the federal government is essentially holding basic resources for Missouri children hostage to further its radical agenda. I am proud to join this effort to stop the USDA and the Biden Administration’s attempt to hold school lunch assistance hostage.”

The letter asserts that this guidance is unlawful for two reasons: 1) States were not given the opportunity to make a statement on the Guidance before it was sent, and 2) the USDA unjustifiably expanded the definition of “discrimination on the basis of sex” to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

As the letter states, this guidance implements much more than direction, “It imposes new-and unlawful-regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from USDA. And the inevitable result is regulatory chaos that would threaten the effective provision of essential nutritional services to some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

“It has passed off as a ‘clarification’ what is actually a re-write of the law in Title IX and the Food and Nutrition Act,” the 26 state coalition wrote in the letter. “Far from providing clarification as to Title IX law, the guidance substantially and substantively expands the law.”

In addition to Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined.

The letter can be read here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2022/pr22-16-letter.pdf

 

You just read:

Missouri AG Opposes USDA’s Guidance Restricting Federal Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.